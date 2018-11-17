Calendar » DNA Genealogy Lecture - ” DNA testing in the News: Beyond the Headlines”

November 17, 2018 from 10:30am - 12:00pm

Mary Hall will present " DNA testing in the News: Beyond the Headlines" at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, Saturday, November 17th at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street, 9:30 am to 12:00 pm.

Mary E Hall will explore some recent DNA related news headlines, share how DNA testing and test databases were involved, and highlight current options for family historians concerned about privacy and ethics as we hunt for the parents of our gg-grandmother.



Whether it’s the apprehension of the suspected Golden State Killer who terrorized Californians in the 1970s – finally found by DNA in a public genetic genealogy database or the results of Elizabeth Warren’s native American family lore, DNA is in the news.



Since 2009, Direct-to-Consumer DNA testing has grown rapidly with much of this from people who are curious about what the tests might say about their admixture or “ethnicity”… where their people came from. Adoptees, “foundlings,” and others with unknown parentage have turned to DNA testing to find their biological origins. Family historians and genealogists have participated in this exponential growth, as they look for clues to solve long standing family mysteries and chip away at brick walls. Family historians provide the family trees that enable the DNA databases to effectively and quickly identify individuals solely based on their genetic profile.



An avid genealogist for over 15 years, Mary was bitten by the DNA bug in 2009. She co-leads the DNA Interest Group for the SBCGS where she is a member and past President. Mary is also a member of several lineage organizations, as well as national and regional genealogical societies. Mary welcomes questions about DNA for genealogical purposes at [email protected]



Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for New Member & Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, Jewish Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Scandinavian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, and DNA. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 and the featured speaker starts at 11:00am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).



END



Media contact: Glenn Avolio, PR Chair, [email protected] (805) 886-5438