DNA Study Tracks Chumash Migration SB Genealogy Society Monthly Meeting
May 19, 2012 from 9:30am - 12:00pm
Featuring Prof. John Johnson, Curator of Anthropology at the SB Museum of Natural History. He teaches a course on California Indians at UCSB and will summarize recent knowledge on California prehistoric population movements related to distribution of mitochondrial DNA lineages.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: glennav
- Starts: May 19, 2012 9:30am - 12:00pm
- Price: 0
- Location: First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street,
- Website: http://sbgen.org/events.php