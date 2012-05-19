Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 12:23 pm | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

DNA Study Tracks Chumash Migration SB Genealogy Society Monthly Meeting

May 19, 2012 from 9:30am - 12:00pm

Featuring Prof. John Johnson, Curator of Anthropology at the SB Museum of Natural History. He teaches a course on California Indians at UCSB and will summarize recent knowledge on California prehistoric population movements related to distribution of mitochondrial DNA lineages.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: glennav
  • Starts: May 19, 2012 9:30am - 12:00pm
  • Price: 0
  • Location: First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street,
  • Website: http://sbgen.org/events.php
 
 
 