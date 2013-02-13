Calendar » Do-It-Yourself Spirituality

February 13, 2013 from 7:00pm - 8:45pm

Rev. Laura Mancuso will speak on Do It Yourself Spiritual Practices - Finding Your Own Way. Learn reflective methods to support your well-being. Spiritual practice may be broadly defined as an ongoing commitment to set aside time for activities that deepen the connection to oneself and to sources of strength and inspiration. A noted spiritual director will describe her experiences, facilitate sharing by those present, and offer recommendations for action. For details, call: 805-967-7867