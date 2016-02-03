Calendar » Do You Suffer From a Fear of Plant Commitment? Presented by Billy Goodnick

February 3, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Shopping for plants is so much fun that sometimes it’s hard to know when to ease up. But if the sales guy at the nursery greets you by the last four digits of your Visa card, you might have a problem. There’s no law against having a garden filled with any plant that catches your eye, then simply arranging them where you think they’ll have the best chance of success. But if you aspire to a garden that looks “put together” – displaying an intentional style, theme, or color scheme – I say it’s time to commit! Billy Goodnick has been delivering his mantra of “beautiful, useful, sustainable gardens” to homeowners, Master Gardeners, and students. He teaches audiences how to Design Like a Pro, while infusing a message of planet-friendly principles. Meeting regularly since 1880, the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society meets at 7:00 PM at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road. Visitors are always welcome. There is a free plant exchange prior to the meeting, refreshments are provided, and after the speaker there is a plant raffle where tickets cost only 25 cents. The society typically arranges a monthly garden tour for members to some really outstanding gardens in Santa Barbara.