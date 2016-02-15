Saturday, May 5 , 2018, 1:00 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Docent Education Lecture Series, Sea Exploration with Daniel Geiger Ph.D. Malacology

February 15, 2016 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Join our in-depth but entertaining lecture as we teach our docents how to present a vast array of science and natural history in an engaging way. (i) [email protected] or 805-682-4711 ext. 168

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: sbnature2
  • Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History 2559 Puesta Del Sol Santa Barbara, CA 93105
 
 
 