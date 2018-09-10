Calendar » Docent Open House

September 10, 2018 from 9:30am - 11:30am

Do you have a passion for learning, science, and nature? Would you like to share your enthusiasm with child and adult visitors at the Museum? Are you looking for lifelong learning opportunities and a way to make new friends?

Museum docents are a vital part of our community, as they help lead school programs and adult tours during the academic year and beyond. Becoming a docent requires no prior experience, and we offer in-depth training and all of the support and flexibility docents need to succeed.

If you are interested in learning more, join us for our Docent Open House where you'll hear about the program, meet our staff and current docents, and enjoy breakfast.