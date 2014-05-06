Calendar » Docent Recruitment Reception

May 6, 2014 from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

For visitors to SBMA, docents are the institution's welcoming face and informed voice. A volunteer corps comprised of approximately 65 men and women from all backgrounds, docents support the arts by giving gallery tours to both adults and students. The Museum is currently looking for volunteers to participate in a training program that begins in September.

For more information, attend the Docent Recruitment Reception or contact Rachael Krieps, Manager of School and Docent Programs at 884.6441 or [email protected]