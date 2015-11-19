Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 4:22 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Docent Registration Open House

November 19, 2015 from 9:15 AM - 10:00 AM

Ready to make a difference? Open the mind of a child by becoming a museum docent. Enjoy refreshments as you discover how to become part of our museum community that inspires and teaches students how to think like a scientist and connect with nature.

(i) [email protected] or 805-682-4711 ext.  168.

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: sbnature2
  • Starts: November 19, 2015 9:15 AM - 10:00 AM
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta Del Sol Santa Barbara,CA 93105
 
 
 