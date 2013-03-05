Calendar » Docent Training 2013

March 5, 2013 from 1:30 pm

Love history? Become a docent at the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation and share with others as you learn about Santa Barbara's unique history and heritage. Docents are needed to conduct site tours and lead educational activities that add to the visitor experience and increase awareness of the many services offered by SBTHP. Training sessions: Tuesdays at 1:30 PM, March 5 – April 9