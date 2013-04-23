Documentary: Angels in Exile
Angels In Exile challenges viewers to look past the violent and often graphic image of homeless youth and see them for what they are… children. In the face of constant violence, rape, trafficking, abductions, and murder, the street kids of Durban, South Africa have next to no way out. Film screening and Q&A with director Billy Raftery and producer Adam Paul Smith.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Pollock
- Starts: April 23, 2013 7:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: 0
- Location: Pollock Theater, UCSB
