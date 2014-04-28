Calendar » Documentary “Skokie: Invaded But Not Conquered”

April 28, 2014 from 9 p.m. - 10 p.m.

A new 60-minute documentary produced by the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, SKOKIE: INVADED BUT NOT CONQUERED, examines the personalities and issues connected to the attempted neo-Nazi March in the late 1970's in Skokie, IL, which at the time was home to the largest concentration of Holocaust survivors outside of Jerusalem. The film is scheduled to air on local PBS channel K16FC on April 28 at 9 p.m. ET.

The documentary, written by Todd Whitman to coincide with the 35th anniversary of these events and being screened nationally this month, makes extensive use of archival footage and contemporary interviews to reveal how a debate over First Amendment rights inspired Holocaust survivors to become activists.