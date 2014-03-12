Calendar » Documenting the Face of Homelessness & Poverty in Santa Barbara

March 12, 2014 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Join us for a conversation on homelessness and poverty, as these social issues continue to be troubling concerns in our community, on Wednesday, March 12, from 5:30-7:30pm at Antioch University Santa Barbara (AUSB).

This event is the first event in a new event series called “Antioch in Conversation,” designed for the purpose of public engagement and dialogue about the social issues that affect the Santa Barbara community.

We will begin with short documentary films produced by AUSB students that draw attention to the human face of poverty and homelessness in Santa Barbara.

A panel of three experts will then discuss homelessness, poverty, and how the distribution of new digital tools via the Internet – imagery, video, and other online media – provide a powerful, persuasive vehicle to demand social action and bring about change. The panelists will include:

• Margaret Lazarus, Executive Director of Cambridge Documentary Films

• Geoff Green, Executive Director of the Fund for Santa Barbara

• Alice O’Connor, PhD, History Professor & Director of UCSB Washington Center at University of California, Santa Barbara

Throughout you will have the opportunity to ask questions and engage with ideas about possible solutions.

This event is free and open to the community, and refreshments will be served.

For more details, panelist profiles, and to RSVP, please visit: antiochsb.edu/conversation-homelessness.

