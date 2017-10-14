Friday, March 23 , 2018, 6:18 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Dog Adoption Event

October 14, 2017 from 11 am - 5 pm

Bedford Winery is teaming up with Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society for a dog Adoption Event. come meet your new best friend. There will be several dogs available for adoption. 

 

  • Location: 448 Bell St Los Alamos, CA
  • Website: Http://bedfordwinery.com
