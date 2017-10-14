Dog Adoption Event
October 14, 2017 from 11 am - 5 pm
Bedford Winery is teaming up with Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society for a dog Adoption Event. come meet your new best friend. There will be several dogs available for adoption.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society, Bedford Winery
- Starts: October 14, 2017 11 am - 5 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: 448 Bell St Los Alamos, CA
- Website: Http://bedfordwinery.com
