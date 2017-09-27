Calendar » Doing Death Differently

September 27, 2017 from 3:30pm - 5:30pm

Doing Death Differently

Join William Peters, Director of the Shared Crossing Project, and Stephen Jones, Community Education Program Coordinator at Hospice Santa Barbara, for an interactive exploration of conscious, connected, and loving end-of-life experiences. In this 8-session group, participants will examine the Shared Crossing Spectrum© of experiences in a lively discussion format, including: Pre-death premonitions, Pre-death dreams/visions, Terminal lucidity, Deathbed coincidences, Shared death experience, Direct post-death communications, Post-death dreams/visions and Post-death synchronicities. Unique opportunity, as this is a one-time complimentary group. Call (800) 820-1990 or email [email protected] for more information.

​Meeting Information:

3:30 - 5:30pm Wednesdays, starting September 27, 2017

Location:

Leigh Block meeting room at Hospice Santa Barbara

2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Santa Barbara

Wednesday Meeting Dates:

9/27, 10/4, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25, 11/1, 11/15, 11/29