Dom Pérignon Champagne Dinner

February 5, 2016 from 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Treat yourself to the ultimate champagne indulgence, or surprise someone you love with an early Valentine’s Day celebration. On February 5, Bacara is pleased to present the rare opportunity to hear from producers of the world’s finest champagne, Dom Pérignon. Executive Chef Vincent Lesage will pair his creative talents alongside some of the most diverse vintages Dom Pérignon has ever produced. Seating is limited for this exclusive 5-course event.

Dom Pérignon Tastings Include:

Dom Pérignon Blanc 2004 – Reception and course 1. A truly idyllic growing cycle & harvest, this vintage leaves its mark on the history of DP with its ease and generosity.

Dom Pérignon Blanc 2005 – A Chardonnay-heavy blend, a shorter growing season and a lower total production yield a unique offering helping this vintage truly stand out.

Dom Pérignon Blanc 2006 – Brand new to the market after 8 years ageing on expired yeast.

Dom Pérignon Blanc “P2” 1998 – Aged a total of 16 years on the lees, this is the king of the group.

Dom Perignon Rosé 2004 – There is more pinot noir in this rosé than at any time over the last five decades with 28% still red in the blend. Aged 11 years.

$225 a person, plus tax and gratuity. For additional questions, please email [email protected]