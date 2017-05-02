Domestic Violence Advocacy Training
May 2, 2017 from 8:15 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
2017 Domestic Violence 40-Hour Training Certification
WHEN: May 2,3,4,5 & 8
TIME: 8:15 AM- 5:00 PM
WHERE: Community Partner Center, Union Bank, 15 East Carrillo St., Santa Barbara
WHO SHOULD ATTEND:
- Medical personnel & professionals in social service work
- Law enforcement personnel
- Therapists & volunteers
- Family & friends of domestic violence victims
WHY YOU SHOULD ATTEND:
- To obtain certificate for direct service in a domestic violence agency
- To learn evidenced-based strategies for counseling and client advocacy that support recovery
- To develop referrals and network with other professionals serving in the local nonprofit community
- To learn about the legal system that supports the advocacy community
For more information or to register visit www.dvsolutions.org or contact Eloisa Patterson [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 2, 2017 8:15 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Price: $225
- Location: Community Partner Center, Union Bank, 15 East Carrillo St., Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.dvsolutions.org/programs/Training.aspx