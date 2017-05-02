Friday, March 23 , 2018, 8:50 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Domestic Violence Advocacy Training

May 2, 2017 from 8:15 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

2017 Domestic Violence 40-Hour Training Certification

WHEN: May 2,3,4,5 & 8

TIME: 8:15 AM- 5:00 PM

WHERE: Community Partner Center, Union Bank, 15 East Carrillo St., Santa Barbara


WHO SHOULD ATTEND:

  • Medical personnel & professionals in social service work
  • Law enforcement personnel
  • Therapists & volunteers
  • Family & friends of domestic violence victims

WHY YOU SHOULD ATTEND:

  • To obtain certificate for direct service in a domestic violence agency
  • To learn evidenced-based strategies for counseling and client advocacy that support recovery
  • To develop referrals and network with other professionals serving in the local nonprofit community
  • To learn about the legal system that supports the advocacy community

For more information or to register visit www.dvsolutions.org or contact Eloisa Patterson [email protected] 

 

