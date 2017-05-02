Calendar » Domestic Violence Advocacy Training

May 2, 2017 from 8:15 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

2017 Domestic Violence 40-Hour Training Certification



WHEN: May 2,3,4,5 & 8

TIME: 8:15 AM- 5:00 PM

WHERE: Community Partner Center, Union Bank, 15 East Carrillo St., Santa Barbara



WHO SHOULD ATTEND:

Medical personnel & professionals in social service work

Law enforcement personnel

Therapists & volunteers

Family & friends of domestic violence victims

WHY YOU SHOULD ATTEND:

To obtain certificate for direct service in a domestic violence agency

To learn evidenced-based strategies for counseling and client advocacy that support recovery

To develop referrals and network with other professionals serving in the local nonprofit community

To learn about the legal system that supports the advocacy community

For more information or to register visit www.dvsolutions.org or contact Eloisa Patterson [email protected]