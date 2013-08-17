Calendar » don Jose Ruiz Wisdom of the 5th Agreement

August 17, 2013 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

The Center of the Heart, 487 N. Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 welcomes Don Jose Ruiz, co-author of The Fifth Agreement, Saturday, August 17, 2013 from 2:00-4:00. don Jose Ruiz will share the experiences that helped him transform his life, and stories that inspired his first book The Fifth Agreement: A Practical Guide to Self-Mastery He will also be available after his talk for book signing.. Tickets are $35 pre-sale and $45 at the door and may be purchased at www.centeroftheheart.com

This compelling sequel to The Four Agreements takes us to a deeper level of awareness of the power of the Self, and returns us to the authenticity we were born with. We are reminded of the greatest gift we can give ourselves: the freedom to be who we really are. This captivating book expands upon The Four Agreements with fresh insights and empowers us to recover faith and authenticity with a powerful new agreement.