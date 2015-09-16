Calendar » Don Nicolás Den: Irish Pioneer to Santa Barbara

September 16, 2015 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Join filmmaker Michael Love for a screening of his film based on Walker Tompkins’ book Santa Barbara’s Royal Rancho. This documentary tells the story of Irish immigrant Nicolás Den and his beloved Dos Pueblos Ranch. Den came to Santa Barbara in 1836 and over the next twenty-five years he would have lasting impact on Santa Barbara history, including saving our mission from secularization.

Narrated by prominent local historians, and filmed at historic locations, this film offers a view into the early days of Santa Barbara. The film was underwritten by the American Irish Historical Society.

Please contact us to reserve your space! (805) 966 – 1601