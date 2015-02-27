Donor Milk Drive and Celebration
Donor Milk Drive and Celebration in Partnership with Mother's Milk Bank
When a baby is born extremely premature, a mother sometimes doesn’t produce enough breast milk for the baby. Donated breast milk can provide important protection for these fragile babies and help prevent a potentially fatal condition called necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC).
• Learn about breast milk donation.
• Get screened to be a donor.
• Donate your milk.
• We will accept properly stored
milk at the event.
Friday, February 27, 2015
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Women’s Services Conference Room
For more information call: 805-569-8250
