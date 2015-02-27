Calendar » Donor Milk Drive and Celebration

February 27, 2015 from 10:00am - 2:00pm

Share the Love

Donor Milk Drive and Celebration in Partnership with Mother's Milk Bank

When a baby is born extremely premature, a mother sometimes doesn’t produce enough breast milk for the baby. Donated breast milk can provide important protection for these fragile babies and help prevent a potentially fatal condition called necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC).

• Learn about breast milk donation.

• Get screened to be a donor.

• Donate your milk.

• We will accept properly stored

milk at the event.



Friday, February 27, 2015

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Women’s Services Conference Room

For more information call: 805-569-8250