Donor Milk Drive and Celebration

February 27, 2015 from 10:00am - 2:00pm

Share the Love

When a baby is born extremely premature, a mother sometimes doesn’t produce enough breast milk for the baby. Donated breast milk can provide important protection for these fragile babies and help prevent a potentially fatal condition called necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC).

• Learn about breast milk donation.
• Get screened to be a donor.
• Donate your milk.
• We will accept properly stored
milk at the event.


Friday, February 27, 2015
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Women’s Services Conference Room
For more information call: 805-569-8250

 

