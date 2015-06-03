Calendar » Don’t Abandon Your Garden

June 3, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society Meeting June 3rd, 2015 7PM Don't Abandon Your Garden presented by Mike Tully Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road Mike will outline strategies for maintaining a vibrant, healthy landscape during times of drought including watering concepts, plant choices, fertilizing and other helpful ideas. The plant world has fascinated Mike since he was a child and has led him to a 30 plus year career in the nursery industry, happily informing and educating all who have a desire to learn. He was bornin Pacific Palisades and has lived in Santa Barbara since 1981. Mike is the owner Terra Sol Garden Center, founded in 1981. He holds a degree in Ornamental Horticulture from Cal poly San Luis Obispo and is a volunteer with Lotusland and Horticultural AdvisoryCommittee. Mike is particularly passionate about succulents and the great outdoors, surfing, hiking and anything that will put him in contact with natural beauty. Gathering on a regular basis since 1880, the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society meets at 7:00 PM generally on the first Wednesday of every month at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Churchon the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road. Visitors are always welcome. There is a free plant exchange prior to the meeting, refreshments are provided, and after the speaker there is a plant raffle where tickets cost only 25 cents. The society typically arranges a monthly garden tour for members to some really outstanding gardens in Santa Barbara.