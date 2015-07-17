Don’t Break My Heart: An Interactive Party
Come join your Santa Barbara Matchmaking team and self-defense Master, Teri Coffie-McDuffie for a fun and interactive self-defense party while supporting the Coastal Self Defense Academy non-profit organization. Learn all about the benefits to join the new Social Club while practicing some self-defense "moves" on each other. It's sure to be a fun night filled with smiles and entertainment knowing you are supporting your community in the process. Wine to be poured by July's featured partner Zaca Mesa Winery
Who: Men and Women
Hosted By: Santa Barbara Matchmaking, LLC and Santa Barbara Women's Self Defense
What: Interactive self-defense demonstration and Social Club launch
When: Friday July 17, 2015
Time: 5:30-7:30 PM
Price: FREE (Suggested donation $10 for Coastal Self Defense Academy non-profit organization).
Limited space: Event is first come first serve limited up to 100 people
Event Includes:
Complimentary appetizers and beverages
Free Interactive self defense demonstrations
Loads of fun!
Dress Attire: Active Casual
For more information, contact [email protected]
Directions: seconds from the Castillo and/or Bath street off ramps of the US 101 Freeway in beautiful Santa Barbara, CA. There is parking on the first level of the building, event on 2nd floor.
Price: Free
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: July 17, 2015 5:30PM - 7:30PM
- Price: FREE
- Location: 517 De La Vina Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101