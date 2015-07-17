Calendar » Don’t Break My Heart: An Interactive Party

July 17, 2015 from 5:30PM - 7:30PM

Come join your Santa Barbara Matchmaking team and self-defense Master, Teri Coffie-McDuffie for a fun and interactive self-defense party while supporting the Coastal Self Defense Academy non-profit organization. Learn all about the benefits to join the new Social Club while practicing some self-defense "moves" on each other. It's sure to be a fun night filled with smiles and entertainment knowing you are supporting your community in the process. Wine to be poured by July's featured partner Zaca Mesa Winery

Who: Men and Women

Hosted By: Santa Barbara Matchmaking, LLC and Santa Barbara Women's Self Defense

What: Interactive self-defense demonstration and Social Club launch

When: Friday July 17, 2015

Time: 5:30-7:30 PM

Price: FREE (Suggested donation $10 for Coastal Self Defense Academy non-profit organization).

Limited space: Event is first come first serve limited up to 100 people

Event Includes:

Complimentary appetizers and beverages

Free Interactive self defense demonstrations

Loads of fun!

Dress Attire: Active Casual

For more information, contact [email protected]

Directions: seconds from the Castillo and/or Bath street off ramps of the US 101 Freeway in beautiful Santa Barbara, CA. There is parking on the first level of the building, event on 2nd floor.

