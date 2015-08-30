Calendar » Don’t Break My Heart:Round 2

August 30, 2015 from 4:00PM - 6:00PM

Men and women are invited.

“Come join martial artist Teri McDuffie, to practice and hone new martial arts skills,” Darsonval-Amador said. This class will teach dating safety and what to do when you run into an unsafe situation.

The first event on July 17 was such a success, "We decided to do it again; it was a real hit, literally" said Darsonval-Amador. Men and woman enjoyed the interactive class lead by McDuffie, the owner of SB Women’s Self Defense. Darsonval-Amador will be on hand to answer questions about dating and how she can help anyone find the love of their lives.

Darsonval-Amador is making a special offer for men and women affiliated with Santa Barbara Matchmaking. The price of the class is $40 per person for the two-hour workshop, which includes wine and other beverages and snacks in the last one-half hour. Non-Santa Barbara Matchmaking members are $60 per person.

To become a Santa Barbara Matchmaking member, fill out a free and confidential profile at santabarbaramatchmaking.com/joinnow.

Proceeds for the event will go to Coastal Self Defense Academy, http://coastalselfdefenseacademy.org/, a new local non-profit which helps bring empowerment to people in our Santa Barbara community who experience daily hardships, challenges (mentally and/or physically) or suffered abusive situations.'

Dress for the event is workout attire.