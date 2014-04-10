Calendar » Don’t Just Survive … Thrive with the No. 1 Business Update this year

April 10, 2014 from 8:00am - 10:00am

At the Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable’s monthly meeting, three local employment experts will share tips and tricks to help local business men and women know how to thrive in 2014.

• You will OUTWIT your competition with the latest legal advice

• Your business will OUTPLAY the rest when you are armed with Talent tips

• And your firm will OUTLAST with new facts about the Affordable Healthcare Act

Presenters are:

Alex Craigie, an AV-rated trial lawyer, is recognized for his innovative, cost-effective and, where necessary, highly aggressive approach to dispute advocacy. After 10 years as a partner at a leading national law firm, Mr. Craigie launched his own practice with the goal of using his Fortune 500 skills to help small California companies prevent, manage and resolve employment disputes. Mr. Craigie has been named a “Rising Star” by Law & Politics magazine and a Southern California “Super Lawyer” by Los Angeles magazine. His award-winning law blog, AtCounselTable.com, was honored in the prestigious ABA Journal Blawg 100. He graduated from UC San Diego and Loyola Law School.

Trish Miller has owned Spherion in Santa Barbara since it opened in July 2007. Over the years, Ms. Miller has used honest relationships, great customer service and community involvement to successfully match candidates with great jobs and employers with great employees. Ms. Miller is a SABER board member, Make-A-Wish Foundation board member, a President’s Circle Member of the Goleta Chamber of Commerce, an ambassador for the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce and was named one of the Top Women in Business in the Tri-Counties by Pacific Coast Business Times. She earned her bachelor’s degree from UCSB and master’s degree from the University of San Francisco.

Steven Woodward is executive vice president of Riviera Insurance Services, LLC. With more than 20 years of experience, Mr. Woodward has extensive knowledge in all types of employee benefit products, including partially self-funded medical and dental plans. His knowledge of the marketplace, trends and products enables him to strategically plan employee benefit packages for his clients. He previously worked as a regional sales director for one of the largest national insurance carriers, giving him strong ties with company representatives and underwriters. Mr. Woodward earned his bachelor’s degree in Agribusiness Management at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

SABER (Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable) is Santa Barbara's premier small business educator and networking organization, dedicated to enhancing the professional lives and skills of local business leaders. Guest speakers, renowned in their fields, are invited to educate attendees in subjects that are pertinent to business success. For more information visit www.sabersantabarbara.com.