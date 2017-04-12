Calendar » Don’t Tell Anyone/No Le Digas a Nadie

April 12, 2017 from 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

In an environment where silence is often seen as necessary for survival, Angy Rivera steps out of the shadows to share her journey of being undocumented and sexually abused, an ordeal all too common in her community. No Le Digas a Nadie follows immigrant activist Angy’s personal story from poverty in rural Colombia to the front page of The New York Times as she becomes a beacon in a movement for national change. Join us for a Q&A discussion with Angy to follow.