DON'T THINK I'VE FORGOTTEN

May 21, 2015 from 7 pm - 10 pm

Don’t Think I've Forgotten: Cambodia’s Lost Rock and Roll tracks the twists and turns of Cambodian music as it morphs into rock and roll, blossoms, and is nearly destroyed along with the rest of the country. This documentary film provides a new perspective on a country usually associated with only war and genocide.

This event is presented by the Carsey-Wolf Center. Co-sponsored by the Department of Film and Media Studies and the Center for the Interdisciplinary Study of Music.