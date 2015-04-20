Doodles and Brews
April 20, 2015 from 6:00pm - 8:30pm
Join us at Captain Fatty's Craft Brewery in Goleta for an evening of networking, doodling and tasty local beer.
This cool new venue is opening up especially for us, so come on out and unwind your creativity with good people and fun games!
DATE/TIME
Monday, April 20 2015 - 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
COST
Cost: Members $8, Non-members $12.
All Ages welcome.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Art Essentials, Santa Barbara Signs, V3, Brooks, Oniracom
- Starts: April 20, 2015 6:00pm - 8:30pm
- Price: $8 Members, $12 Non-Members
- Location: Captain Fatty's Brewery,
- Sponsors: Art Essentials, Santa Barbara Signs, V3, Brooks, Oniracom