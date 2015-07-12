Calendar » DooWop Benefit Concert featuring “The Ronelles”

July 12, 2015 from 2:00pm - 3:30pm

DooWop Benefit Concert at the JCC, 524 Chapala Street, Sunday, July 12th, 2:00pm

Rockin’ Around the Schmooze Bop DooWop – Summer Classic Concert – Featuring The Ronelles

Live music, food and drinks included. Beer sponsor: He'Brew Beer

Admission $10 Advance/ $15 Door

Admission via www.jewishsantabarbara.org

Look for rockin’ updates and join the fun at https://www.facebook.com/jewishsb

All Ages Welcome

The Jewish Federation and Jewish Family Service of Greater Santa Barbara presents: Rockin’ Around the Schmooze Bop DooWop – Summer Classic Concert – Featuring The Ronelles.

Join us for a rockin’ doo wop sha-boppin’ good time, as we invite everyone for the premiere summer DooWop music event, a benefit concert featuring live music by The Ronelles, emphasizing and supporting the arts and programs at the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center. There will be soulful food, select craft beers, fine wine and a prize drawing. The performers are widely recognized as the premiere local DooWop artists.

The Ronelles band leader, Ron Sorgman, began singing on street corners in the 1950’s at 15 years old with his group the Interludes. He has extensive background and experience singing Doo Wop with groups in the Boston area and performing in Oldies reviews in New England, Florida and cruises to Bermuda.

He created The Ronelles in Santa Barbara, with Dee Miko and specializes in paying tribute to the vocal groups who created the songs of Rhythm and Blues from the late 50’s and early 60’s, sometimes referred to the “Lost Chapter of Rock and Roll”.

Ron has been the JCC’s DooWop Class Instructor for over six years and continues to teach the class every Wednesday 1:30-3:00 PM. All are welcome to come and join the fun and/or listen anytime.

The main sponsor, the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, supports and provides social service programs including senior services, counseling, volunteer programs, community education, rescue & relief, and of course builds community and encourages leadership amongst young adults. No matter one’s age, ethnicity, religion, or gender, Federation's programs are open to all.

Sponsors include: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, Art at the JCC, EMI Photo