Calendar » Doris Kearns Goodwin

November 4, 2013 from 08:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2733 or (805) 893-3535

Pulitzer Prize-winning Historian and Author of Team of Rivals

Doris Kearns Goodwin

The Lessons of History: Great Presidents Past and Present



A struggling economy. An ongoing war. A divided nation unable to reconcile its disparate parties. While President Obama faces a myriad of complex issues, this is not the first time an American president has been forced to confront confounding problems. Doris Kearns Goodwin, one of America’s most treasured historians, shares stories, insights and analysis of the U.S. presidents and the thorny matters they faced. Drawing from her award-winning biographies of Lincoln, F.D.R. and Johnson, along with her acclaimed new book The Bully Pulpit: Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft, and the Golden Age of Journalism, Goodwin brings the past alive, allowing listeners to learn from the stories of our country’s most fascinating leaders.

Books will be available for purchase and signing