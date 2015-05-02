Calendar » Dorrance Dance

May 2, 2015 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3096 or (805) 893-3535

Santa Barbara Debut

Featuring Live Music and Tap Dance

Dorrance Dance

The Blues Project featuring Michelle Dorrance with original music from Toshi Reagon and BIGLovely

Sat, May 2, 8:00 PM, Granada Theatre

Dance series sponsored in part by Margo & Robert Feinberg and the Cohen Family Fund

“This talented choreographer [is] the most promising one in tap right now.” The New York Times



“Extraordinary dancers with deep knowledge of tap’s traditions and its connections to the blues.” The New York Times



“One of the most imaginative tap choreographers working today” (The New Yorker), STOMP veteran Michelle Dorrance founded Dorrance Dance in 2011. After taking the Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival by storm, she and her company make their Santa Barbara debut with The Blues Project, featuring nine incredible tap artists, a live blues band and original music by award-winning composer Toshi Reagon. A love letter to the blues and tap – two of America’s most beloved art forms – the piece evokes bygone eras while bringing us feet forward into the present. Get ready for an evening of intricate rhythms, contagious energy and spectacular movement.