Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Festival
March 3, 2018 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
World renowned & Grammy winning saxophonist, Eric Marienthal joins the DPHS Advanced Jazz Band & SBCC Lunch Break Jazz Band in a concert not to be missed!
Event Details
Organizer/Sponsor: Boone Graphics, Santa Barbara Bowl Education Outreach, Arosha Inc
Price: $25 general/$20 seniors & students
- Price: $25 general/$20 seniors & students
- Location: Elings Performing Arts Center 7266 Alameda Ave Goleta
- Website: dphsmusic.org
