Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Festival

March 3, 2018 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

World renowned & Grammy winning saxophonist, Eric Marienthal joins the DPHS Advanced Jazz Band & SBCC Lunch Break Jazz Band in a concert not to be missed! 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Boone Graphics, Santa Barbara Bowl Education Outreach, Arosha Inc
  • Starts: March 3, 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
  • Price: $25 general/$20 seniors & students
  • Location: Elings Performing Arts Center 7266 Alameda Ave Goleta
  • Website: dphsmusic.org
