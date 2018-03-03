Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Festival
March 3, 2018 from 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Please join us at the 49th Annual DPHS Jazz in Paradise Jazz Festival!
Event Details
- Starts: March 3, 2018 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
- Price: $10 general/$5 seniors & students with ID (ages 5 & under free)
- Location: Elings Performing Arts Center 7266 Alameda Ave Goleta
- Website: dphsmusic.org
