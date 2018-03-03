Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 10:37 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Festival

March 3, 2018 from 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Please join us at the 49th Annual DPHS Jazz in Paradise Jazz Festival!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Boone Graphics, Santa Barbara Bowl Education Outreach, Arosha Inc
  • Starts: March 3, 2018 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
  • Price: $10 general/$5 seniors & students with ID (ages 5 & under free)
  • Location: Elings Performing Arts Center 7266 Alameda Ave Goleta
  • Website: dphsmusic.org
  • Sponsors: Boone Graphics, Santa Barbara Bowl Education Outreach, Arosha Inc
 
 
 