Dos Pueblos Mock Trial Camp

August 19, 2013 from 5:30 - 8:30

The Dos Pueblos Mock Trial team will be hosting a second session of an Introduction Mock Trial Summer Camp for incoming 7th to 12th graders. The camp is run by the coaches and senior members of the Dos Pueblos Mock Trial Team. Camp starts on Monday, August 19th and ends on Friday, August 23rd. Camp is everyday from 5:30pm to 8:30pm. The cost of the 5-day program is $150.00 and scholarships are available.

We will focus on creating a witness character, conducting a direct and a cross examination and presenting an opening or closing argument. No previous knowledge of law or mock trial is required - we will teach you all that you need to know! If you are interested in registering, you can register online at http://dphscp.org. We hope to see you at camp!