Dos Pueblos Theatre Company presents: Almost Maine

November 9, 2017 from 7:00 Pm - 9:00 Pm

Dos Pueblos Theatre Company presents: Almost, Maine

It’s Love… but not quite

Almost, Maine: On a cold, clear, moonless night in the middle of winter, all is not quite what it seems in the remote, mythical town of Almost, Maine. As the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and often hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend – almost – in this delightful midwinter night’s dream about romantic relationships.

Almost, Maine’s small cast of nineteen allows for them to work closer with each other and our critically acclaimed director, Clark Sayre. The eclectic group of characters range from adorable twelve year olds falling in love to a pair of married forty-year olds working through their marital issues.

JUST THE FACTS

Dos Pueblos Theatre Company presents: Almost, Maine. Written by John Cariani November 9, 10, & 11 at 7pm. At the Elings Performing Arts Center 7266 Alameda Avenue Goleta, CA 93117 Tickets on sale now. $14 for adults $10 for students, children, and seniors (65+) Tickets available at the box office Open at Dos Pueblos Monday – Friday 3pm-5pm (Cash, check, and all major credit cards accepted) Tickets are also available at the door the night of the show, starting at 6:30 Or by phone: 805.968.2541 x4670. Or online www.dptheatrecompany.org