Douglas MacArthur: Return to Corregidor

April 19, 2012 from 7:00p.m.

The 63-minute film “Return to Corregidor” features veteran actor and artist Gary Saderup in his acclaimed one-man show in which he creates a sensitive portrait of the legendary and larger-than-life American general Douglas MacArthur. In a character study similar to Hal Holbrook’s one-man show portraying Mark Twain, Saderup brings to life the soul and essence of this American hero. “Return to Corregidor” offers an in-depth look at this opinionated, bold, controversial and stubborn leader whose role in World War II helped win the conflict for the United States. During the war, when Japanese forces tightened their grip on the Philippines, MacArthur was ordered by President Roosevelt to relocate to Australia. MacArthur left reluctantly but vowed to return for his troops – a promise he fulfilled after more than two years of fighting in the Pacific. MacArthur was awarded the Medal of Honor for his leadership in the defense of the Philippines.