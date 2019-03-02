Calendar » Doun-Doun-BAM! Music & Dance from Guinea with Fara Tolno & Leida Tolentino

March 2, 2019 from 11:00am - 12:00pm

Children’s Event

Doun-Doun-BAM! Music & Dance from Guinea with Fara Tolno & Leida Tolentino

Sat, Mar 2nd, 11 AM

Performance and Workshop/MCC Lounge

Would you like to meet Mrs. Dundounba, Mr. Sangban, and the little Kenkeni? Together they form a family of West African drums, and they sound just like their names. West African dance is power. It is freedom in rhythmic expression, and it is also deeply healing. Come learn how to play these and other instruments, as well as dance to their beats, no matter what your age is! The class will be led by Leida Tolentino, a passionate student and performer of West African and African diaspora dance styles since 2002, and Fara Tolno who since the age of nine has played djembe and traveled extensively performing and teaching both drumming and dance.