Calendar » Downfield on the Bayou

October 6, 2012 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm

Don’t miss a moment of the action when “Downfield on the Bayou,” the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s 11th annual fall benefit, kicks off on Saturday, October 6, at historic Rancho Dos Pueblos. Reservations are limited, so make yours before September 17. For more information, contact Rebecca Weber at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, (805) 966-1316, ext. 105.