Downton Abbey Finale Tea
March 6, 2016 from 1:00pm - 4:00pm
Calling All Downton Abbey Fans!!! On Sunday March 6th, the Friends of the Santa Barbara Library will be showing the Finale at the Faulkner Gallery. Tea and shortbread will be served! Pearls and evening gloves are optional! Reservations are required, please go to www.tinyurl.com/TeaSB for more information.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: March 6, 2016 1:00pm - 4:00pm
- Price: $10 for current Friends of the library members and $25 for non-members
- Location: Faulkner Gallery, Central Library
- Website: http://www.tinyurl.com/TeaSB