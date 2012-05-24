Calendar » Downtown Art & Wine Tour

May 24, 2012 from 5:30pm - 9:30pm

The Downtown Organization will once again host the Downtown Art & Wine Tour. Tickets go on sale May 1st for this popular event where participants enjoy a self guided tour of downtown venues prepared with a logo wine glass in hand for tasting wines and sampling foods at every stop. Proceeds will benefit the 60th Annual Downtown Holiday Parade. This year’s tour will features venues north of Carrillo St. and will finish with a Final Party at the Santa Barbara Club.