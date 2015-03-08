Calendar » Dr. Elina Lastro Nino, Phd.

March 8, 2015 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm

YOU ARE INVITED!

The Beekeeper's Guild of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Beekeeper's Association are proud to co-present

guest speaker Dr. Elina Lastro Nino, Phd. Department of Entomology and Nematology & lead of the E.L. Nino Bee Lab, University of California, Davis.

The Nino bee lab is dedicated to supporting California beekeepers through research, extension, and outreach.

Dr. Nino, a renowned bee expert and scientist, will be speaking about her current research, future plans for her lab’s extension, and current topics in apiculture.

WHERE:

Karpeles Manuscript Library

21 West Anapamu Street

Santa Barbara

WHEN:

March 8, 2015

1pm - 3pm

This event is FREE!