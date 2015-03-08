Dr. Elina Lastro Nino, Phd.
YOU ARE INVITED!
The Beekeeper's Guild of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Beekeeper's Association are proud to co-present
guest speaker Dr. Elina Lastro Nino, Phd. Department of Entomology and Nematology & lead of the E.L. Nino Bee Lab, University of California, Davis.
The Nino bee lab is dedicated to supporting California beekeepers through research, extension, and outreach.
Dr. Nino, a renowned bee expert and scientist, will be speaking about her current research, future plans for her lab’s extension, and current topics in apiculture.
WHERE:
Karpeles Manuscript Library
21 West Anapamu Street
Santa Barbara
WHEN:
March 8, 2015
1pm - 3pm
This event is FREE!
