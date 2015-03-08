Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 6:52 pm | A Few Clouds 72º

 
 
 
 

Dr. Elina Lastro Nino, Phd.

March 8, 2015 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm

YOU ARE INVITED!

The Beekeeper's Guild of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Beekeeper's Association are proud to co-present

guest speaker Dr. Elina Lastro Nino, Phd. Department of Entomology and Nematology & lead of the E.L. Nino Bee Lab, University of California, Davis.

The Nino bee lab is dedicated to supporting California beekeepers through research, extension, and outreach.

Dr. Nino, a renowned bee expert and scientist, will be speaking about her current research, future plans for her lab’s extension, and current topics in apiculture.

WHERE:
Karpeles Manuscript Library
21 West Anapamu Street
Santa Barbara

WHEN:
March 8, 2015
1pm - 3pm

This event is FREE!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: S.B. Beekeeping Assoc. & Beekeepers Guild of S.B.
  • Starts: March 8, 2015 1:00pm - 3:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Karpeles Manuscript Library
  • Website: http://www.Beekeepersguildsb.org
  • Sponsors: S.B. Beekeeping Assoc. & Beekeepers Guild of S.B.
 
 
 