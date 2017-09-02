Dr. Funk Mind Body & Soul Band play Frog & Peach!
September 2, 2017 from 10:00 PM
Dr. Funk Mind Body & Soul Band are playing the Frog & Peach Pub on Saturday, September 2nd for a FREE 21+ event. Venue is located at 728 Higuera Street, San Luis Obispo; 805-595-3764. Thank you in advance for any promotional considerations and feel free to contact me for further information, images or interview scheduling.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: September 2, 2017 10:00 PM
- Price: Free
- Location: Frog & Peach Pub; 728 Higuera Street, San Luis Obispo
- Website: https://frogandpeachpub.wordpress.com/music-schedule/