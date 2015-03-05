Calendar » Dr. Helen Caldicott: Preserving the Future

March 5, 2015 from 7:30pm

The Nuclear Age Peace Foundation will hold its 14th Annual Frank K. Kelly Lecture on Humanity’s Future with Helen Caldicott speaking on “Preserving the Future.” Dr. Caldicott, named by the Smithsonian as one of the most influential women of the 20th century, is a prominent and influential speaker on nuclear weapons and the fate of the Earth. She has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by Linus Pauling, himself a two-time Nobel Laureate.

The Kelly Lecture Series annually presents a distinguished individual who speaks on exploring humanity’s present circumstances and ways by which we can shape a more promising future for our planet and its inhabitants.

The lecture will take place on March 5, 2015, at 7:30 p.m. at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara, California. Tickets start at $10 and are available at the Lobero Theatre box office.