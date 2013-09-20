Calendar » Dr. John

September 20, 2013 from 8:00pm

Dr. John, or Mac Rebennack as he is known to friends and family, is universally celebrated as the living embodiment of New Orleans’ rich musical heritage. A winner of six Grammy Awards, Dr. John’s music is a potent dose of blues, pop, jazz, zydeco, boogie woogie, and rock & roll, as befits a man from the musical melting pot of southern Louisiana. Highlights of his long and illustrious career include the masterful album Sun, Moon and Herbs in 1971, which included cameos from Eric Clapton and Mick Jagger, and, in 1973, In The Right Place, which contained the hit songs “Right Place Wrong Time” and “Such a Night.” Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2011, Dr. John remains hot on the pop music scene with his latest album, Locked Down; one of the finest releases of 2012 according to Rolling Stone Magazine.