Calendar » Dr. Keith Witt Lecture: Dialed-In Parenting

June 14, 2014 from 10:30 a.m.

Dr. Keith Witt will present the next lecture in his ongoing School of Love series: Dialed-in Parenting, Helping Children Thrive Throughout All TheirLife Stages.

CEUs available for California MFTs.

Dialed-in parenting involves understanding development, adjusting ourselves to help our kids, supporting the growth of all family members, and letting our natural spirituality inform all parenting

decisions. This workshop will help you become a superior parent--someone who does his or her best to protect and support kids and is dedicated to a lifetime of growth as a parent.