Calendar » Dr. Paul Farmer

April 6, 2014 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2902 or (805) 893-3535

Event Sponsors: Dorothy Largay & Wayne Rosing

Co-Presented by Direct Relief

Global Humanitarian Featured in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Book, Mountains Beyond Mountains

In the Company of the Poor

Dr. Paul Farmer

FREE FOR UCSB STUDENTS

“The idea that some lives matter less is the root of all that’s wrong with the world.” – Paul Farmer

From Port-au-Prince to Lima to Los Angeles, many parts of the world are experiencing an ever-widening gulf between the wealthy and the poor. Harvard physician and medical anthropologist Dr. Paul Farmer has worked in some of the world’s poorest communities, with the goal of alleviating human suffering and building a better and more just world. Join the influential founding director of Partners in Health, an international charity organization, for a lively discussion about global health, social justice and lessons from his lifelong experiences of living and working with the neediest among us.

Books will be available for purchase and signing