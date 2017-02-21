Calendar » Dr. Richard Hansen to Speak at Karpeles for Bella Guatemala

February 21, 2017 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

Dr. Richard Hansen, the renowned specialist in the early Maya, is scheduled to present a talk on this ancient civilization at the Karpeles Manuscript Museum on Tuesday, February 21. The Director of the Mirador Basin Project in northern Guatemala, Richard Hansen is uniquely qualified to introduce attendees to Guatemala, its role as the “Cradle of Maya Civilization” and the myriad of archaeological treasures found there. Dr. Hansen has conducted research in the remote rainforests of northern Guatemala since 1978.

The event is sponsored by Bella Guatemala Travel and will be held at the Karpeles Manuscript Museum from 7:00 – to 8:30 pm on February 21. The event is free to the public. The evening concludes with a book signing of Mirador by Dr. Richard Hansen. The museum is located at 21 W. Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, CA, 93101. For more information, please call 818-669-8435.