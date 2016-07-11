Calendar » Dr. Strangelove Screens at The Granada Theatre

July 11, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Monday, July 11th, the “Summer Classic” Film Series continues at The Granada Theatre with the screening of Dr. Strangelove!

Dr.Strangelove is a film about what could happen if the wrong person pushed the wrong button -- and it played the situation for laughs. U.S. Air Force General Jack Ripper goes completely insane, and sends his bomber wing to destroy the U.S.S.R. He thinks that the communists are conspiring to pollute the "precious bodily fluids" of the American people.

Tickets range in price from $10 - $20, and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office – please visit the ticketing site at http://ticketing.granadasb.org/single/EventDetail.aspx?p=7968 to purchase tickets or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222.