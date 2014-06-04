Draft Central Coast MPA Monitoring Plan Now Available
The California Ocean Science Trust, in partnership with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, invites members of the Central Coast ocean community and interested members of the public to provide input on the Draft Central Coast MPA Monitoring Plan. Written comments must be received by 5:00 PDT on June 4, 2014. To access the draft plan and instructions for submitting comments, please visit bit.ly/centralcoastmonitoringprogram or contact us at [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: June 4, 2014 12:00am
- Location: Online
- Website: http://bit.ly/centralcoastmonitoringprogram