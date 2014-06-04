Calendar » Draft Central Coast MPA Monitoring Plan Now Available

June 4, 2014 from 12:00am

The California Ocean Science Trust, in partnership with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, invites members of the Central Coast ocean community and interested members of the public to provide input on the Draft Central Coast MPA Monitoring Plan. Written comments must be received by 5:00 PDT on June 4, 2014. To access the draft plan and instructions for submitting comments, please visit bit.ly/centralcoastmonitoringprogram or contact us at [email protected]