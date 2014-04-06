Calendar » Draft Day special advance screening

April 6, 2014 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm

Free Admission. Reservation required to guarantee seat.

Special Advance screening of “Draft Day” starring Kevin Costner and Jennifer Garner. Please join us for a post-screening Q&A with Director - Ivan Reitman (Ghostbusters), Producer – Tom Pollock and Producer – Joe Medjuck. There will also be a post event reception in the Michael Douglas Lobby.

About the film:

On the day of the NFL Draft, general manager Sonny Weaver (Kevin Costner) has the opportunity to save football in Cleveland when he trades for the number one pick. He must quickly decide what he's willing to sacrifice in pursuit of perfection as the lines between his personal and professional life become blurred on a life-changing day for a few hundred young men with dreams of playing in the NFL.