July 24, 2016 from 11:00am

Join us at The Goodland Hotel and support the Pacific Pride Foundation by attending the hotel’s first (and fabulous) ‘Drag Yourself to Brunch,’ hosted by Deja Re. Food and Cocktails crafted by Chef Nick Bajal and Chris Burmeister, with beats by DJ Darla Bea and performances by Borgia Bloom, Claudia Hermosa, Echo, Jade and Luxe Trapp. Purchase tickets on Nightout.com.