Calendar » Drag Yourself to Brunch

January 15, 2017 from 11:00am

Join us at The Goodland Hotel and start the year off feeling good by supporting your local community and the Pacific Pride Foundation at the hotel's 'Drag Yourself to Brunch, New Year Edition,' hosted by Borgia Blume. Food and cocktails crafted by Executive Chef Nick Bajal and Mixologist Chris Burmeister, with beats by DJ Darla Bea.